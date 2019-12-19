Over 300 arrested in huge 'Ndrangheta operation

Vibo Valentia, December 19 - Over 300 people were arrested on Thursday in a huge operation by Carabinieri police targeting the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. In total 416 people are under investigation in the probe into illegal groups active in the southern province of Vibo Valentia and linked to the Mancuso clan in the town of Limbadi. Suspects include politicians, lawyers, accountants, civil servants and Free Masons. They are accused of crimes including mafia association, homicide, extortion, usury and money laundering. "It is the biggest operation since the Palermo Maxi Trial," said Catanzaro Chief Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, referring to the famous trail against the Sicilian Mafia that lasted from 1986 to 1992.