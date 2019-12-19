FCA-PSA merger good for Europe says Conte

Rome, December 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has expressed his approval after Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and France's PSA Peugeot announced they had agreed to merge. "The marriage between FCA and PSA is necessary for Europe," Conte said in an interview in Thursday's edition of La Stampa. "It can be a great opportunity for Italy and the EU. "This merger can be the birth of an important pole for innovation and development, with beneficial effects for the rest of the European and the national economy. "The project exploits reciprocal synergies, boosting the national automobile sectors, without having a negative impact on jobs".