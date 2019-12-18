Mattarella warns of dangers of 'lacerated society'
Rome
18 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 18 - President Sergio Mattarella sounded the alarm about divisions within Italian society at a pre-Christmas meeting with top State officials on Wednesday. "A society experiencing deep lacerations runs a great danger," Mattarella said. "We know that politics entails clashes but, as (former premier) Aldo Moro said, today the common acceptance of the essential reasons of liberty, of respect and of dialogue are also needed".
