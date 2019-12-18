Mercoledì 18 Dicembre 2019 | 19:22

Rome
Mattarella warns of dangers of 'lacerated society'

Rome
Court says Salvini abused power in migrant standoff

Rome
Valpolicella Doc popular in US, reminiscent of CA Pinot Nero

Rome
Signatures collected for referendum on cut to no. of MPs

Rome
Two cops face trial over blindfolding of US suspect

Rome
Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

Naples
Child excluded from Xmas show to change school (2)

Rome
Nationwide police op targets Askatasuna 'antagonists'

Vatican city
Nativity is symbol of peace in world of arms, violence-pope

Rome
Soyuz launched with Italian satellite SkyMed

serie c
Corre, lotta e ora segna: il Bari ha Hamlili, il suo tuttofare

BariIniziativa green
Bari, azienda dona 800 borracce d'acciaio a 3 scuole per dire no alla plastica

PotenzaIl progetto
In arrivo in Basilicata una Energy Valley: investimento Eni di 80 mln

TarantoLotta alla droga
Raffinavano cocaina ed eroina a Taranto: 12 arresti in 3 gruppi della malavita locale

HomeLa tragedia
Trani, operaio di 60 anni cade da impalcatura e muore sul colpo

Foggiablitz del Noe
Lucera, montagne di rifiuti nell'impianto di compostaggio: sequestro da 1mln e mezzo

Materanel Materano
Rotondella, rimosso monolite con rifiuti radioattivi in impianto Itrec

Leccefrode
Venduta come «terapeutica», ma era solo acqua potabile: imprenditore leccese indagato

Brindisistrade e sicurezza
Fasano, il padre morì, chiesero 1mln di euro al Comune: risarcimento negato

Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Il colosso di Amazon sbarcherà a Bitonto a gennaio? L'indiscrezione

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Da Cerignola a Macerata per rubare auto: accertati 36 furti, 4 arresti

Rome

Mattarella warns of dangers of 'lacerated society'

President calls for dialogue in meeting with top State officials

Rome, December 18 - President Sergio Mattarella sounded the alarm about divisions within Italian society at a pre-Christmas meeting with top State officials on Wednesday. "A society experiencing deep lacerations runs a great danger," Mattarella said. "We know that politics entails clashes but, as (former premier) Aldo Moro said, today the common acceptance of the essential reasons of liberty, of respect and of dialogue are also needed".

