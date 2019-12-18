Mercoledì 18 Dicembre 2019 | 17:25

Rome
Court says Salvini abused power in migrant standoff

Rome
Valpolicella Doc popular in US, reminiscent of CA Pinot Nero

Rome
Signatures collected for referendum on cut to no. of MPs

Rome
Two cops face trial over blindfolding of US suspect

Rome
Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

Naples
Child excluded from Xmas show to change school (2)

Rome
Nationwide police op targets Askatasuna 'antagonists'

Vatican city
Nativity is symbol of peace in world of arms, violence-pope

Rome
Soyuz launched with Italian satellite SkyMed

Reggio Calabria
Villa S.Giovanni mayor, Caronte managers arrested

serie c
Corre, lotta e ora segna: il Bari ha Hamlili, il suo tuttofare

TarantoNel Tarantino
Massafra, fingono di essere corrieri e rubano 1900 euro ad anziana: arrestati

HomeLa tragedia
Trani, operaio di 60 anni cade da impalcatura e muore sul colpo

HomeLa conferenza stampa
Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: «Migliaia di assunzioni con il risparmio sui farmaci»

Foggiablitz del Noe
Lucera, montagne di rifiuti nell'impianto di compostaggio: sequestro da 1mln e mezzo

Materanel Materano
Rotondella, rimosso monolite con rifiuti radioattivi in impianto Itrec

Potenzala decisione
Potenza, ponte di Montereale intitolato a Pino Mango

Leccefrode
Venduta come «terapeutica», ma era solo acqua potabile: imprenditore leccese indagato

Brindisistrade e sicurezza
Fasano, il padre morì, chiesero 1mln di euro al Comune: risarcimento negato

Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Il colosso di Amazon sbarcherà a Bitonto a gennaio? L'indiscrezione

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Da Cerignola a Macerata per rubare auto: accertati 36 furti, 4 arresti

Rome

Court says Salvini abused power in migrant standoff

League leader blasts move linked to case of Coast Guard ship

Rome, December 18 - The Catania court of ministers has said League leader Matteo Salvini abused his power in a standoff regarding a rescued migrants on a Coast Guard ship when he was interior minister in July, according to documents published in Italian dailies on Wednesday. The documents said the then-minister illegitimately deprived over 100 migrants on board the Gregoretti coast guard ship of their liberty by failing to give the ok for them to disembark for several days. The case was one of several standoffs Salvini was engaged in as he sought to apply his policy of closing Italy's ports to migrants-rescue vessels. Salvini accused left-wing magistrates of being behind the move, with the Catania court of ministers set to request parliament give its OK to proceed against him. "I think it's shameful that a minister should face a trial for having pursued the interests of his country," he said.

