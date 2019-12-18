Mercoledì 18 Dicembre 2019 | 17:25

Rome
Court says Salvini abused power in migrant standoff

Rome
Valpolicella Doc popular in US, reminiscent of CA Pinot Nero

Rome
Signatures collected for referendum on cut to no. of MPs

Rome
Two cops face trial over blindfolding of US suspect

Rome
Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

Naples
Child excluded from Xmas show to change school (2)

Rome
Nationwide police op targets Askatasuna 'antagonists'

Vatican city
Nativity is symbol of peace in world of arms, violence-pope

Rome
Soyuz launched with Italian satellite SkyMed

Reggio Calabria
Villa S.Giovanni mayor, Caronte managers arrested

serie c
Corre, lotta e ora segna: il Bari ha Hamlili, il suo tuttofare

TarantoNel Tarantino
Massafra, fingono di essere corrieri e rubano 1900 euro ad anziana: arrestati

HomeLa tragedia
Trani, operaio di 60 anni cade da impalcatura e muore sul colpo

HomeLa conferenza stampa
Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: «Migliaia di assunzioni con il risparmio sui farmaci»

Foggiablitz del Noe
Lucera, montagne di rifiuti nell'impianto di compostaggio: sequestro da 1mln e mezzo

Materanel Materano
Rotondella, rimosso monolite con rifiuti radioattivi in impianto Itrec

Potenzala decisione
Potenza, ponte di Montereale intitolato a Pino Mango

Leccefrode
Venduta come «terapeutica», ma era solo acqua potabile: imprenditore leccese indagato

Brindisistrade e sicurezza
Fasano, il padre morì, chiesero 1mln di euro al Comune: risarcimento negato

Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Il colosso di Amazon sbarcherà a Bitonto a gennaio? L'indiscrezione

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Da Cerignola a Macerata per rubare auto: accertati 36 furti, 4 arresti

Rome

Bussinello says importers feeling pressure from online sales

Rome, December 18 - Valpolicella DOC wine is surging in popularity in the United States, with sales having grown in value by 6.3% in 2018. This success demonstrates it is a multitasking wine that is moving into the mainstream, because it is drinkable in all seasons and can be paired with many different dishes. "It's a refreshing wine, fruity and floral, that in some ways recalls the pinot nero produced in California," said Olga Bussinello, director of the Valpolicella Consortium. She said Valpolicella "has the typical ready-to-drink and refreshing characteristics that are well-liked in the United States". The Italian wine trade in the United States is still very tied to the relationship with the importer, but the market is feeling the pressure from growth in online sales. Bussinello said each of the two distribution channels has its pros and cons. "If on the one hand the producer manages to have a personal and direct relationship with the importer, he still has to entrust the importer with the marketing policy and therefore with where and how to position the product, often without being aware of it," Bussinello said. Online sales, on the other hand, assume that a producer is more "evolved", more responsible of his actions and, as a result, has direct control over both price and positioning. The online channel is certainly more suitable for young digital natives, who have a propensity to buy everything online, including wine.

