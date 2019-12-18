Signatures collected for referendum on cut to no. of MPs

Rome, December 18 - Democratic Party (PD) Senator Tommaso Nannicini said Wednesday that a drive to collect the signatures of 64 members of the Upper House needed to call a confirmatory referendum on a law passed earlier this year reducing the number of Italian parliamentarians has been successful. The law cuts Italy's parliamentarians from 945 to 600, with Lower House seats going from 630 to 400 and those in the Senate from 315 to 200. Matteo Salvini, the leader of the opposition rightwing League and the former interior minister, said he was in favour of the referendum. "I votes in favour of that reform," Salvini said. "(But) when the citizens confirm or reject a reform approved by parliament, I think that is always the best decision".