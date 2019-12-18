Mercoledì 18 Dicembre 2019 | 17:25

Rome
Court says Salvini abused power in migrant standoff

Rome
Valpolicella Doc popular in US, reminiscent of CA Pinot Nero

Rome
Signatures collected for referendum on cut to no. of MPs

Rome
Two cops face trial over blindfolding of US suspect

Rome
Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

Naples
Child excluded from Xmas show to change school (2)

Rome
Nationwide police op targets Askatasuna 'antagonists'

Vatican city
Nativity is symbol of peace in world of arms, violence-pope

Rome
Soyuz launched with Italian satellite SkyMed

Reggio Calabria
Villa S.Giovanni mayor, Caronte managers arrested

serie c
Corre, lotta e ora segna: il Bari ha Hamlili, il suo tuttofare

TarantoNel Tarantino
Massafra, fingono di essere corrieri e rubano 1900 euro ad anziana: arrestati

HomeLa tragedia
Trani, operaio di 60 anni cade da impalcatura e muore sul colpo

HomeLa conferenza stampa
Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: «Migliaia di assunzioni con il risparmio sui farmaci»

Foggiablitz del Noe
Lucera, montagne di rifiuti nell'impianto di compostaggio: sequestro da 1mln e mezzo

Materanel Materano
Rotondella, rimosso monolite con rifiuti radioattivi in impianto Itrec

Potenzala decisione
Potenza, ponte di Montereale intitolato a Pino Mango

Leccefrode
Venduta come «terapeutica», ma era solo acqua potabile: imprenditore leccese indagato

Brindisistrade e sicurezza
Fasano, il padre morì, chiesero 1mln di euro al Comune: risarcimento negato

Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Il colosso di Amazon sbarcherà a Bitonto a gennaio? L'indiscrezione

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Da Cerignola a Macerata per rubare auto: accertati 36 furti, 4 arresti

Rome, December 18 - Two Carabinieri police officers could face a trial over the blindfolding of Christian Gabriel Natale-Hjort, one of two young American men accused of the homicide of Carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega in July. The two officers had been informed that prosecutors have concluded an investigation in the case, a move that frequently comes before an indictment request. One of the officers is accused of blindfolding Natale-Hjort at a Carabinieri station while the other is accused of taking a photo and illegally sending it to Whatsapp chats, breaching privacy regulations. The image was subsequently leaked to the media. Natale-Hjort and fellow American Finningan Lee Elder are in jail in Rome and are set to stand trial for Cerciello Rega's homicide. Police said Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello Rega while Natale-Hjorth assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. An autopsy on the body of Cerciello Rega showed that the stab wounds were inflicted with great violence, causing deep gashes on both sides of the officer, in some cases reaching as far as the stomach from the flanks, sources said. He was stabbed 11 times by a large knife.

