Two cops face trial over blindfolding of US suspect

Rome, December 18 - Two Carabinieri police officers could face a trial over the blindfolding of Christian Gabriel Natale-Hjort, one of two young American men accused of the homicide of Carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega in July. The two officers had been informed that prosecutors have concluded an investigation in the case, a move that frequently comes before an indictment request. One of the officers is accused of blindfolding Natale-Hjort at a Carabinieri station while the other is accused of taking a photo and illegally sending it to Whatsapp chats, breaching privacy regulations. The image was subsequently leaked to the media. Natale-Hjort and fellow American Finningan Lee Elder are in jail in Rome and are set to stand trial for Cerciello Rega's homicide. Police said Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello Rega while Natale-Hjorth assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. An autopsy on the body of Cerciello Rega showed that the stab wounds were inflicted with great violence, causing deep gashes on both sides of the officer, in some cases reaching as far as the stomach from the flanks, sources said. He was stabbed 11 times by a large knife.