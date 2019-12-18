Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

Rome, December 18 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo admitted on Wednesday that the anti-establishment group "needs an idea" in order to overcome its current difficulties. The M5S enjoyed sensational growth after springing from comedian-cum-politician Grillo's blog a decade ago and it was the individual party to win most seats in 2018 general election. But support for it has eroded since it entered government, first with Matteo Salvini's rightwing League and then with the current ruling coalition, which features the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). It has also been hit by internal divisions, with three Senators recently defecting to join the League. Grillo gave M5S leader, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a vote of confidence on Tuesday, after he came under fire from several quarters. "I don't know what the Movement will be in 20 years time," he said. "I'm hopeful. "I think there will be a re-evaluation of everything. "Our spirit will be regained. "Something has remained inside us and it will come out. "An idea is needed and we are thinking about it. "Now let's wrap up this economic law," he added, referring to the 2020 budget bill. "There will be surprises".