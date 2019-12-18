Mercoledì 18 Dicembre 2019 | 15:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

 
Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

 
Naples
Child excluded from Xmas show to change school (2)

Child excluded from Xmas show to change school (2)

 
Rome
Nationwide police op targets Askatasuna 'antagonists'

Nationwide police op targets Askatasuna 'antagonists'

 
Vatican city
Nativity is symbol of peace in world of arms, violence-pope

Nativity is symbol of peace in world of arms, violence-pope

 
Rome
Soyuz launched with Italian satellite SkyMed

Soyuz launched with Italian satellite SkyMed

 
Reggio Calabria
Villa S.Giovanni mayor, Caronte managers arrested

Villa S.Giovanni mayor, Caronte managers arrested

 
Turin
FCA-PSA OK merger to create fourth-largest carmaker

FCA-PSA OK merger to create fourth-largest carmaker

 
Rome
Cinema: Ozpetek returns with La Dea Fortuna

Cinema: Ozpetek returns with La Dea Fortuna

 
Courchevel
Skiing: Brignone wins Courchevel giant slalom

Skiing: Brignone wins Courchevel giant slalom

 
Venice
Venice's Royal Gardens 'given back to the city'-Franceschini

Venice's Royal Gardens 'given back to the city'-Franceschini

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Corre, lotta e ora segna: il Bari ha Hamlili, il suo tuttofare

Corre, lotta e ora segna: il Bari ha Hamlili, il suo tuttofare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'iniziativa
«Bari Christmas Bus», laboratori e spettacoli natalizi itineranti in tutta la città

«Bari Christmas Bus», laboratori e spettacoli natalizi itineranti in tutta la città

 
Tarantoa taranto
Mittal, il 30 dicembre decisione su ricorso spegnimento Afo2

Mittal, il 30 dicembre decisione su ricorso spegnimento Afo2

 
Foggiablitz del Noe
Lucera, montagne di rifiuti nell'impianto di compostaggio: sequestro da 1mln e mezzo

Lucera, montagne di rifiuti nell'impianto di compostaggio: sequestro da 1mln e mezzo

 
Batla sentenza
Barletta, duplice omicidio nel 2012, Cassazione: madre e figlio innocenti

Barletta, duplice omicidio nel 2012, Cassazione: madre e figlio innocenti

 
Materanel Materano
Rotondella, rimosso monolite con rifiuti radioattivi in impianto Itrec

Rotondella, rimosso monolite con rifiuti radioattivi in impianto Itrec

 
Potenzala decisione
Potenza, ponte di Montereale intitolato a Pino Mango

Potenza, ponte di Montereale intitolato a Pino Mango

 
Leccefrode
Venduta come «terapeutica», ma era solo acqua potabile: imprenditore leccese indagato

Venduta come «terapeutica», ma era solo acqua potabile: imprenditore leccese indagato

 
Brindisistrade e sicurezza
Fasano, il padre morì, chiesero 1mln di euro al Comune: risarcimento negato

Fasano, il padre morì, chiesero 1mln di euro al Comune: risarcimento negato

 

i più letti

Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Il colosso di Amazon sbarcherà a Bitonto a gennaio? L'indiscrezione

Il colosso Amazon sbarca a Bitonto a gennaio? L'indiscrezione

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Da Cerignola a Macerata per rubare auto: accertati 36 furti, 4 arresti

Da Cerignola a Macerata per rubare auto: accertati 36 furti, 4 arresti

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Rome

Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

Movement's leader forecasts surprises coming

Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

Rome, December 18 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo admitted on Wednesday that the anti-establishment group "needs an idea" in order to overcome its current difficulties. The M5S enjoyed sensational growth after springing from comedian-cum-politician Grillo's blog a decade ago and it was the individual party to win most seats in 2018 general election. But support for it has eroded since it entered government, first with Matteo Salvini's rightwing League and then with the current ruling coalition, which features the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). It has also been hit by internal divisions, with three Senators recently defecting to join the League. Grillo gave M5S leader, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a vote of confidence on Tuesday, after he came under fire from several quarters. "I don't know what the Movement will be in 20 years time," he said. "I'm hopeful. "I think there will be a re-evaluation of everything. "Our spirit will be regained. "Something has remained inside us and it will come out. "An idea is needed and we are thinking about it. "Now let's wrap up this economic law," he added, referring to the 2020 budget bill. "There will be surprises".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati