Child excluded from Xmas show to change school (2)

Naples, December 18 - The mother of a five-year-old with learning difficulties who was excluded from his school's Christmas show has said the boy will change school in the new year. The child is hyperactive and is suspected to be autistic. The province of Naples school reportedly excluded him from the show because he was unable to stay in his place. "It wasn't a Broadway audition or the opening night of the San Carlo theatre," the woman wrote in a letter to ANSA. "It was a show of children from the same class. "I say 'was' and not 'is' because my little boy won't take part. "I don't want a consolation prize. I won't accept it. "My child will go to another school in January".