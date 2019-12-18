Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

(ANSAmed) - ROME, DECEMBER 18 - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday told the Italian Senate that the European Union has not fully supported Mediterranean States like Italy regarding the migrant crisis. "Mediterranean States like Italy and Greece have the right to solidarity and support from the rest of the European Union" regarding the migrant crisis "but so far we have not seen this solidarity and this support fully materialize", Guterres said. In his speech, Guterres praised the "efforts and humanity of Italy" saying however that a "collective response" is necessary. "I congratulate for the openness, care and compassion shown by Italians towards tens of thousands of refugees who reached the shores over the past few years", he added. "It is deeply concerning - he added - that refugees and migrants are continuing to die while crossing seas and deserts. We must do everything possible to prevent it, intervening in home countries, in those of transit and destination. Most of all, we need collective responses, including development programs with opportunities and jobs in regions of origin". "We must pursue traffickers of human beings and criminal networks that profit from the misery of people. We must strengthen regular paths of migration and the resettlement of refugees". (ANSAmed)