Mercoledì 18 Dicembre 2019 | 15:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

 
Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

 
Naples
Child excluded from Xmas show to change school (2)

Child excluded from Xmas show to change school (2)

 
Rome
Nationwide police op targets Askatasuna 'antagonists'

Nationwide police op targets Askatasuna 'antagonists'

 
Vatican city
Nativity is symbol of peace in world of arms, violence-pope

Nativity is symbol of peace in world of arms, violence-pope

 
Rome
Soyuz launched with Italian satellite SkyMed

Soyuz launched with Italian satellite SkyMed

 
Reggio Calabria
Villa S.Giovanni mayor, Caronte managers arrested

Villa S.Giovanni mayor, Caronte managers arrested

 
Turin
FCA-PSA OK merger to create fourth-largest carmaker

FCA-PSA OK merger to create fourth-largest carmaker

 
Rome
Cinema: Ozpetek returns with La Dea Fortuna

Cinema: Ozpetek returns with La Dea Fortuna

 
Courchevel
Skiing: Brignone wins Courchevel giant slalom

Skiing: Brignone wins Courchevel giant slalom

 
Venice
Venice's Royal Gardens 'given back to the city'-Franceschini

Venice's Royal Gardens 'given back to the city'-Franceschini

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Corre, lotta e ora segna: il Bari ha Hamlili, il suo tuttofare

Corre, lotta e ora segna: il Bari ha Hamlili, il suo tuttofare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'iniziativa
«Bari Christmas Bus», laboratori e spettacoli natalizi itineranti in tutta la città

«Bari Christmas Bus», laboratori e spettacoli natalizi itineranti in tutta la città

 
Tarantoa taranto
Mittal, il 30 dicembre decisione su ricorso spegnimento Afo2

Mittal, il 30 dicembre decisione su ricorso spegnimento Afo2

 
Foggiablitz del Noe
Lucera, montagne di rifiuti nell'impianto di compostaggio: sequestro da 1mln e mezzo

Lucera, montagne di rifiuti nell'impianto di compostaggio: sequestro da 1mln e mezzo

 
Batla sentenza
Barletta, duplice omicidio nel 2012, Cassazione: madre e figlio innocenti

Barletta, duplice omicidio nel 2012, Cassazione: madre e figlio innocenti

 
Materanel Materano
Rotondella, rimosso monolite con rifiuti radioattivi in impianto Itrec

Rotondella, rimosso monolite con rifiuti radioattivi in impianto Itrec

 
Potenzala decisione
Potenza, ponte di Montereale intitolato a Pino Mango

Potenza, ponte di Montereale intitolato a Pino Mango

 
Leccefrode
Venduta come «terapeutica», ma era solo acqua potabile: imprenditore leccese indagato

Venduta come «terapeutica», ma era solo acqua potabile: imprenditore leccese indagato

 
Brindisistrade e sicurezza
Fasano, il padre morì, chiesero 1mln di euro al Comune: risarcimento negato

Fasano, il padre morì, chiesero 1mln di euro al Comune: risarcimento negato

 

i più letti

Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Il colosso di Amazon sbarcherà a Bitonto a gennaio? L'indiscrezione

Il colosso Amazon sbarca a Bitonto a gennaio? L'indiscrezione

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Da Cerignola a Macerata per rubare auto: accertati 36 furti, 4 arresti

Da Cerignola a Macerata per rubare auto: accertati 36 furti, 4 arresti

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

UN secretary general praises efforts, humanity of Italians

Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

(ANSAmed) - ROME, DECEMBER 18 - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday told the Italian Senate that the European Union has not fully supported Mediterranean States like Italy regarding the migrant crisis. "Mediterranean States like Italy and Greece have the right to solidarity and support from the rest of the European Union" regarding the migrant crisis "but so far we have not seen this solidarity and this support fully materialize", Guterres said. In his speech, Guterres praised the "efforts and humanity of Italy" saying however that a "collective response" is necessary. "I congratulate for the openness, care and compassion shown by Italians towards tens of thousands of refugees who reached the shores over the past few years", he added. "It is deeply concerning - he added - that refugees and migrants are continuing to die while crossing seas and deserts. We must do everything possible to prevent it, intervening in home countries, in those of transit and destination. Most of all, we need collective responses, including development programs with opportunities and jobs in regions of origin". "We must pursue traffickers of human beings and criminal networks that profit from the misery of people. We must strengthen regular paths of migration and the resettlement of refugees". (ANSAmed)

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati