Nationwide police op targets Askatasuna 'antagonists'

Rome, December 18 - Police on Wednesday carried out a nationwide operation against anarchists dubbed 'antagonists' who are active in Turin and in northeastern Italy against the controversial TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link. The leaders and activists of 'antagonist' group Askatasun and members of social centers, or squats housing young leftists, anticapitalists and anarchists, in Modena, Vicenza and Padua were targeted in the operation. They accused of charges including aggravated resistance to arrest, damage and failure to abide by measures ordered by authorities. Overall, a judge for preliminary investigations (GIP) issued 14 preventive measures against the suspects. Police in Turin, Padua, Modena and Venice also carried out search operations against suspects involved in the probe, investigative sources said.