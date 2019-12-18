FCA-PSA OK merger to create fourth-largest carmaker

Turin, December 18 -Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot PSA have reached an agreement on a merger, the car firms said Wednesday. The deal will pave the way to the creation of the world's fourth-largest carmaker with annual sales of 8.7 million vehicles and joint revenues of nearly 170 billion euros. The group will generate annual synergies that are estimated at be worth around 3.7 billion euros, without closing factories, as a consequence of the operation. The PSA-FCA merger is scheduled to close over the next 12 to 15 months, the companies said in a statement.