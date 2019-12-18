Villa S.Giovanni mayor, Caronte managers arrested

Reggio Calabria - The mayor of the Calabrian town of Villa San Giovanni, Giovanni Siclari, and the president and CEO of local company "Caronte & Tourist Spa" were among suspects arrested in a major operation Wednesday carried out by Reggio Calabria Carabinieri police and coordinated by DDA anti-mafia investigators. Siclari along with the president of the board and CEO of navigation firm "Caronte & Tourist Spa", respectively Antonino Repaci and Calogero Fimiani, were among 11 people arrested on charges including corruption, collusive tendering, aggravated fraud, embezzlement and, in one instance, external mafia association. Investigators believe the managers promised money to local administrators in exchange for favors for their company, investigative sources said. The group's managers in particular, with the support of Mayor Siclari, are accused of illicitly obtaining control over an area for a project - "the project for the reorganization of the area Agip with the construction of a new facility" to sell tickets, investigative sources said. Municipal officials and professionals, including engineer Francesco Marabito, who was in charge of the municipality's urban planning sector, are among the suspects in the investigation that kicked off after a tip-off from an 'Ndrangheta member turned state witness, Vincenzo Cristiano.