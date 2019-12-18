Soyuz launched with Italian satellite SkyMed

Rome, December 18 - A spacecraft on Wednesday was launched from the Kourou base in French Guiana with the first COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation, or CSG 1, radar surveillance satellite managed by ASI, the Italian space agency. The launch atop a Russian Soyuz rocket started a three-year mission to research planets in other solar systems. The European Space Agency's (ESA) Characterizing Exoplanet Satellite, or CHEOPS, which will be searching for alien planets, will be on board. Italy contributes with the University of Padua and the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) and OPS-SAT, a cube sat by ESA, with the most powerful computer ever sent into orbit and planned to experiment software.