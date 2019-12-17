Cinema: Ozpetek returns with La Dea Fortuna

Rome, December 17 - Turkish-Italian director Ferzan Ozpetek's new film, La Dea Fortuna (The Goddess Fortune), comes out in Italian cinemas on Thursday. The 60-year-old filmmaker has lived in Italy since moving from his homeland to study cinema and he has produced a string of sensitive and beautifully shot pictures that have done well at the box office here. La Dea Fortuna is the story of a gay couple whose sagging relationship is revamped when they are asked to take care of two children for a sick friend. The soundtrack for Ozpetek's 13th movie features a song by Italian music legend Mina.