Rome
Cinema: Ozpetek returns with La Dea Fortuna

Courchevel
Skiing: Brignone wins Courchevel giant slalom

Venice
Venice's Royal Gardens 'given back to the city'-Franceschini

Rome
Family of three found dead at home near Rome

Vatican City
Pope abolishes pontifical secret in child-sex-abuse cases

Rome
Doping: MotoGP rider Iannone suspended

Rome
Di Maio visits Libya, says weapons don't hold answer

Sao Paulo
Technology offers anti-theft solutions in goods transport

Florence
Shoes star at Palazzo Pitti exhibit in Florence

Vatican City
Pope abolishes pontifical secret in child-sex-abuse cases

Rome
Govt to put budget to House confidence vote on Sunday

serie c
Il Bari con la mira giusta: la rincorsa non spaventa

BariÈ la terza regione
Eseguito 20esimo trapianto di rene da donatore vivente: Puglia sul podio italiano

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, «Donne stanno meno in cucina»: scoppia la bufera su un post sessista del Comune

Lecceal vito fazzi
Lecce, Babbo Natale è un «vigile» e si arrampica per portare doni ai bimbi in ospedale

Materala decisione
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: 6 condanne e 3 assoluzioni

Potenzaindagini gdf e polizia
Potenza, ex dirigente Corte d'Appello e assistente arrestati per peculato

Tarantodai carabinieri
Taranto, hashish tra i rami dell'albero di Natale: arrestato pregiudicato

Brindisistrade e sicurezza
Fasano, il padre morì, chiesero 1mln di euro al Comune: risarcimento negato

Batnordbarese
Disabili: a Trani è un percorso a ostacoli, la testimonianza

Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Il colosso di Amazon sbarcherà a Bitonto a gennaio? L'indiscrezione

Bomba a Brindisi, le immagini dall'alto delle operazioni di disinnesco e il coordinamento

Trinitapoli, assalto armato a portavalori: andriese incastrato dal dna

Bari, borsone sospetto su panchina davanti alla stazione: traffico bloccato, zona transennata

13th movie by Turkish-Italian director

Rome, December 17 - Turkish-Italian director Ferzan Ozpetek's new film, La Dea Fortuna (The Goddess Fortune), comes out in Italian cinemas on Thursday. The 60-year-old filmmaker has lived in Italy since moving from his homeland to study cinema and he has produced a string of sensitive and beautifully shot pictures that have done well at the box office here. La Dea Fortuna is the story of a gay couple whose sagging relationship is revamped when they are asked to take care of two children for a sick friend. The soundtrack for Ozpetek's 13th movie features a song by Italian music legend Mina.

