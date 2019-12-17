Skiing: Brignone wins Courchevel giant slalom

Courchevel, December 17 - Italian skier Federica Brignone notched the 11th World Cup victory of her career on Tuesday by winning the giant slalom race at Courchevel in the French Alps. The triumph was on the cards. She had already come second twice this season - in the Killington giant and last weekend's St Moritz Super G won by her teammate, Sofia Goggia. Brignone trailed Norway's Mina Fuerst Holtmann by 0.13 seconds in third place after the opening run, but she posted the fifth-fastest time in the second and won by four-hundredths. Holtmann was second and Switzerland's Wendy Holdener came third. "It went out attacking all the gates because it was the only way to gain a bit," said the 29-year-old, who also has Olympic bronze and world championship silver medals in her trophy cabinet. "We were all very close to each other and if I wanted to try to beat them, I had to take off with fire inside me and reach the finish line with fire inside me".