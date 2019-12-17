Martedì 17 Dicembre 2019 | 18:27

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Cinema: Ozpetek returns with La Dea Fortuna

Cinema: Ozpetek returns with La Dea Fortuna

 
Courchevel
Skiing: Brignone wins Courchevel giant slalom

Skiing: Brignone wins Courchevel giant slalom

 
Venice
Venice's Royal Gardens 'given back to the city'-Franceschini

Venice's Royal Gardens 'given back to the city'-Franceschini

 
Rome
Family of three found dead at home near Rome

Family of three found dead at home near Rome

 
Vatican City
Pope abolishes pontifical secret in child-sex-abuse cases

Pope abolishes pontifical secret in child-sex-abuse cases

 
Rome
Doping: MotoGP rider Iannone suspended

Doping: MotoGP rider Iannone suspended

 
Rome
Di Maio visits Libya, says weapons don't hold answer

Di Maio visits Libya, says weapons don't hold answer

 
Sao Paulo
Technology offers anti-theft solutions in goods transport

Technology offers anti-theft solutions in goods transport

 
Florence
Shoes star at Palazzo Pitti exhibit in Florence

Shoes star at Palazzo Pitti exhibit in Florence

 
Vatican City
Pope abolishes pontifical secret in child-sex-abuse cases

Pope abolishes pontifical secret in child-sex-abuse cases

 
Rome
Govt to put budget to House confidence vote on Sunday

Govt to put budget to House confidence vote on Sunday

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari con la mira giusta: la rincorsa non spaventa

Il Bari con la mira giusta: la rincorsa non spaventa

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariÈ la terza regione
Eseguito 20esimo trapianto di rene da donatore vivente: Puglia sul podio italiano

Eseguito 20esimo trapianto di rene da donatore vivente: Puglia sul podio italiano

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, «Donne stanno meno in cucina»: scoppia la bufera su un post sessista del Comune

Foggia, «Donne stanno meno in cucina»: scoppia la bufera su un post sessista del Comune

 
Lecceal vito fazzi
Lecce, Babbo Natale è un «vigile» e si arrampica per portare doni ai bimbi in ospedale

Lecce, Babbo Natale è un «vigile» e si arrampica per portare doni ai bimbi in ospedale

 
Materala decisione
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: 6 condanne e 3 assoluzioni

Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: 6 condanne e 3 assoluzioni

 
Potenzaindagini gdf e polizia
Potenza, ex dirigente Corte d'Appello e assistente arrestati per peculato

Potenza, ex dirigente Corte d'Appello e assistente arrestati per peculato

 
Tarantodai carabinieri
Taranto, hashish tra i rami dell'albero di Natale: arrestato pregiudicato

Taranto, hashish tra i rami dell'albero di Natale: arrestato pregiudicato

 
Brindisistrade e sicurezza
Fasano, il padre morì, chiesero 1mln di euro al Comune: risarcimento negato

Fasano, il padre morì, chiesero 1mln di euro al Comune: risarcimento negato

 
Batnordbarese
Disabili: a Trani è un percorso a ostacoli, la testimonianza

Disabili: a Trani è un percorso a ostacoli, la testimonianza

 

i più letti

Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

Il colosso di Amazon sbarcherà a Bitonto a gennaio? L'indiscrezione

Il colosso Amazon sbarca a Bitonto a gennaio? L'indiscrezione

Bomba a Brindisi, le immagini dall'alto delle operazioni di disinnesco e il coordinamento

Bomba a Brindisi, le immagini dall'alto delle operazioni di disinnesco e il coordinamento

Trinitapoli, assalto armato a portavalori: andriese incastrato dal dna

Trinitapoli, assalto armato a portavalori: andriese incastrato dal dna

Bari, borsone sospetto su panchina davanti alla stazione: traffico bloccato, zona transennata

Bari, borsone sospetto su panchina davanti alla stazione: traffico bloccato, zona transennata

Venice

Venice's Royal Gardens 'given back to the city'-Franceschini

Restoration is story of generosity, culture minister says

Venice's Royal Gardens 'given back to the city'-Franceschini

Venice, December 17 - Venice's Royal Gardens have been restored and "given back to the city" thanks to generous funding from private donors and volunteer work, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Tuesday. "The Royal Gardens are in the heart of Venice", the minister said, commenting on restoration work. "They were an abandoned place but thanks to a perfect restoration and the work of volunteers and companies that donated important sums, this space has been given back to the city". "Also thanks to the fiscal tool of the art bonus", which allows tax detractions for donations in favor of Italian heritage sites, "this looks to me like a beautiful story for all of Italy and an example to follow for many", he concluded.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati