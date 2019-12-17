Venice's Royal Gardens 'given back to the city'-Franceschini

Venice, December 17 - Venice's Royal Gardens have been restored and "given back to the city" thanks to generous funding from private donors and volunteer work, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Tuesday. "The Royal Gardens are in the heart of Venice", the minister said, commenting on restoration work. "They were an abandoned place but thanks to a perfect restoration and the work of volunteers and companies that donated important sums, this space has been given back to the city". "Also thanks to the fiscal tool of the art bonus", which allows tax detractions for donations in favor of Italian heritage sites, "this looks to me like a beautiful story for all of Italy and an example to follow for many", he concluded.