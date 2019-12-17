Pope abolishes pontifical secret in child-sex-abuse cases

Vatican City, December 17 - The Vatican said Tuesday that Pope Francis has decided to abolish the pontifical secret in cases of the sexual abuse of minors, of sexual violence and child pornography by members of the clergy. It said he has also decided to change the norm regarding the crime of child pornography by making the possession and dissemination of pornographic images of children under the age of 18, no longer 14, fall under the category of delicta graviora - the most grave delicts. This first decision means that any reporting, testimony and documents produced in canonical trials related to such cases of sexual abuse - those kept in Vatican Dicastery archives as well as those found in diocesan archives - which until now were subject to the pontifical secret, can now be handed over when requested to lawful authorities in their respective countries. The pontifical secret in these cases has been scrapped by a 'Rescript' signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. The Catholic Church's standing has been badly hit by a long series of child-sex-abuse scandals in many parts of the world. The decisions announced on Tuesday, which follow a summit in February 2019 on the protection of minors, intend to show the Church's openness, transparency, and the willingness to collaborate with the civil authorities in such cases. The Vatican also said on Tuesday that Francis has accepted the resignation of Luigi Ventura, the apostolic nuncio to France who is under investigation for the alleged sexual assault of two young municipal officials during official ceremonies at the Hotel de Ville.