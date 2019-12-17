Martedì 17 Dicembre 2019 | 15:56

Rome

Doping: MotoGP rider Iannone suspended

Aprilia rider tested positive for steroid says FIM

Doping: MotoGP rider Iannone suspended

Rome, December 17 - Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been suspended from competition after failing a doping test, international motorcycling federation FIM said on Tuesday. FIM said the 30-year-old Aprilia rider tested positive for an anabolic steroid after the Malaysian Grand Prix in November. Iannone can appeal and request that the B sample he gave at that race to be analysed.

