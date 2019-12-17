Di Maio visits Libya, says weapons don't hold answer

Rome, December 17 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said the solution to the Libya crisis "cannot be military" as he visited the North Africa country for talks with both sides in the conflict on Tuesday. Di Maio met Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, who is recognised as the nation's leader by the United Nations, in Tripoli. He then went to Benghazi to meet Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, who commands forces based in eastern Libya and has launched an offensive to take Tripoli from the GNA. Di Maio's mission is part of the efforts to broker an end to hostilities after Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron met on Friday and released a joint statement calling for a ceasefire in Libya.