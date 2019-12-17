Martedì 17 Dicembre 2019 | 15:58

Technology offers anti-theft solutions in goods transport

Sector invests in artificial intelligence, tech innovation

Technology offers anti-theft solutions in goods transport

Sao Paulo, December 17 - Recent robberies targeting armored trucks and lorries have been making headlines in Brazil. They included a commando-style operation at the Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo in which 720 kilos of gold were stolen, a high-profile theft at Viracopos International Airport in the city of Campinas, near Sao Paulo, and the recent invasion of Galeao airport cargo terminal in Rio de Janeiro. Although these high-profile cases, which are attention-grabbing but isolated incidents, are not a symptom of the vulnerability of security systems, companies in the sector are investing to develop innovative solutions to guarantee that their vehicles and operational systems are safer. "Companies are trying to discover and integrate in their models of development of products and solutions a technological ecosystem that includes artificial intelligence, processes of development of the Internet of Things (IoT) and a better understanding of the concept of smart cities, given that security is one of the fundamental pillars of this concept", Claudio Procida, a consultant for the Brazilian Association of companies of electronic security systems (Abese), told ANSA. According to Procida, although companies are already using technology for their security measures, they must "further improve their strategies and look for a higher degree of specialization for their professionals as well as a change of planning concepts on the issue of security". Many transport companies currently use armored vehicles, electronic labels on goods, seals for the identification of origin and even drones to prevent an increase in thefts. In addition, the selection of employees has changed, along with the development of counter-intelligence, given that most robberies of precious goods come from internal information leaks. "There are also several devices that work as prevention tools, like the control of access through artificial intelligence, mechanisms of remote closure, and the analysis of images, as well as others that react to events like smoke generators that disperse criminals inside a closed space", added Procida. These new mechanisms, with the addition of artificial intelligence, have contributed in a significant way to prevent thefts, according to Fabio Ramazzini Bechara, a public security expert at the Mackenzie Presbyterian University. Many of these novelties will be on display April 14-16, 2020 at the 23rd edition of EXPOSEC, the largest international fair on electronic security in Latin America, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Organized by Cipa Fiera Milano, the event showcases the most innovative technologies, products and services in the region. "Technology can be useful not only in improving surveillance and monitoring systems but also to succeed, with the help of data science, in developing forecasts that are useful in identifying factors of vulnerability that allow to hinder or delay criminal action", concluded Bechara, speaking to ANSA.

