Shoes star at Palazzo Pitti exhibit in Florence

Florence, December 17 - An exhibit on footwear has opened at Florence's Palazzo Pitti to showcase ancient and modern footwear, from the 'caligae' worn by Roman soldiers to the most popular creations designed for Hollywood stars including Liz Taylor. The show 'Ai piedi degli dei' (At gods' feet) opened on Monday at the Museum of fashion and costume in Palazzo Pitti and runs through April 19, 2020. The exhibition curated by Lorenza Camin, Caterina Chiarelli and Fabrizio Paolucci showcases 80 artworks representing footwear worn over a period ranging from the 5th century BC to the 4th century AD. The artwork includes painted vases and bas-reliefs. Modern replicas of ancient footwear are also displayed, including models designed for major Hollywood productions such as the sandals worn by Liz Taylor in Cleopatra, by Charlton Heston in Ben-Hur, by Russell Crowe in the Gladiator and by Colin Farrell in Alexander. Also on display will be contemporary shoes designed by top brands including Genny, Céline, Richard Tyler, Renè Caovilla and Donna Karan.