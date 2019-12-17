Martedì 17 Dicembre 2019 | 13:13

Rome

Govt to put budget to House confidence vote on Sunday

Package cleared the Senate on Monday

Govt to put budget to House confidence vote on Sunday

Rome, December 17 - The government intends to put its 2020 budget bill to a confidence vote in the Lower House on Sunday, December 22, sources said Tuesday. The bill cleared the Senate on Monday, with the government putting a 'maxi' package of amendments to a confidence vote. It was not painless for Premier Giuseppe Conte's coalition though, as four members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) did not take part in the vote and another voted against. The budget features 32 billion euros in new measures, although the biggest part, around 23 billion, is needed to avert a hike in value-added tax that was set to kick in next year. It also features a new tax on plastic, although this has been watered down after stirring opposition from business associations and some elements within the ruling majority. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said it was a "little miracle" that the government was on course to get the budget though. Opposition parties have complained that they have not been given the chance to properly scrutinize the package in parliament due to the rush to get it approved by the end of the year.

