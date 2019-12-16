Conte says he won't pull the plug on govt
Rome
16 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 16 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday denied speculation that he could pull the plug on the administration after a series of rows between the parties supporting his coalition government. "There's no chance," Conte said when asked if he was thinking of causing his executive to collapse. "I'm here to work and give a vision of how to improve the country, not to pull the plug".
