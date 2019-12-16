Cucchi:Two Carabinieri stand as plaintiffs against superiors

Rome, December 16 - Two Carabinieri officers who are standing trial over the cover-up of the brutality in custody that caused the 2009 death of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi also intend to stand as civil plaintiffs in the case against two superiors, their lawyers said on Monday. Colombo Labriola and Francesco Di Sano alleged that the superiors, Francesco Cavallo and Luciano Soligo, ordered them to alter case documents as part of the cover-up. "We didn't know about the cover-up," the officers said, according to the lawyers. "After Cucchi, we are the next victims. "There was this strange insistence on making those changes that we did not understand at the time. "The orders were imposed on us". The case was bogged down for years before a Carabiniere turned informant. As a result two Carabinieri were sentenced to 12 years in jail Thursday for the involuntary homicide of Cucchi last month. Alessio Di Bernardo and Raffaele D'Alessandro were also convicted of abuse of authority. The defendant who turned witness and gave evidence on police brutality, Francesco Tedesco, was cleared of involuntary homicide but got two and a half years for making false statements.