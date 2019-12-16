Soccer: Juve pull level with Inter at top of table

Rome, December 16 - Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as champions Juventus pulled level with Inter Milan at the top of Serie A with a 3-1 win over Udinese on Sunday. Inter were held 1-1 by Fiorentina. The top two both have 39 points from 16 games. Rino Gattuso's first game in charge of Napoli after replacing Carlo Ancelotti last week was a 2-1 defeat to Parma. Napoli are eighth with 21 points.