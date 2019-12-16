Champions League: Juve get Lyon, Napoli-Barcelona

More Italians emigrating, fewer arrivals from Africa - ISTAT
16 Dicembre 2019
Nyon, December 16 - Juventus will face Lyon in the Champions League last 16, while Napoli will be pitched against Barcelona, the draw at UEFA's Nyon headquarters decided on Monday. Atalanta, who qualified for the knockout stage with a heroic late surge in their group matches after losing their first three games, face Valencia.
