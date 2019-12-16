Italy's public debt up to 2,446 billion in Oct

More Italians emigrating, fewer arrivals from Africa - ISTAT
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Potenza, controlli per le festività: sequestrati 170 kg di botti illegali
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Brindisi, bomba messa in sicurezza dall'Esercito: la gente ritorna a casa
Le operazioni dall'alto - Video
Rome
16 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 16 - The Bank of Italy said Monday that Italy's public debt reached 2,446 billion euros in October, a rise of 7.5 billion with respect to the previous month.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su