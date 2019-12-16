Lunedì 16 Dicembre 2019 | 12:53

Rome
Budget bill set for confidence vote in Senate

Aosta
Valle D'Aosta governor investigated for mafia vote-trading

Venice
Venice St Mark's Basilica suffered 3 mn in flood damage

Brussels
Conte to contact Erdogan over 'wrong approach' on Libya

Turin
Greta Thunberg leads Fridays For Future rally in Turin

Rome
INPS authorises full maternity leave post-birth

Vercelli
Group home impounded by police after gang rape reported

Turin
Greta Thunberg in Turin for Fridays For Future rally

Rome
18.3 mn Italians to travel at Christmas and New Year's

Brussels
End hostilities in Libya say Conte, Merkel, Macron

Brussels
EU summit statement incorporates Italian ESM amendment (2)

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Casertana - Bari: la diretta della partita

Casertana - Bari 0-3, biancorossi chiudono secondi il girone di andata

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, «Pronto? Stanno rubando un'auto»: colpo sventato dai cc, denunciato 47enne

BariSanità
Acquaviva, intervento da record al Miulli: asportato un tumore ovarico di 20 kg

TarantoLa denuncia del Sappe
Carcere di Taranto sold out: mancano posti letto e materassi

MateraIl ritrovamento
Policoro, la guardia di finanza ha scoperto due officine meccaniche abusive

PotenzaIl premio
Comuni virtuosi 2019, a sorpresa al decimo posto si piazza Vietri di Potenza

BrindisiCrowdfunding
Riserva Torre Guaceto, per raccogliere fondi al via adozioni per animali «selvaggi»

LeccePer il periodo natalizio
Pienone in centro a Lecce: shopping e via vai di bus-navette

Batterza tappa
Bisceglie, ecco il «MunezzaMap»: così si dà la caccia ai rifiuti abbandonati

Rome

Budget bill set for confidence vote in Senate

Liberalization of cannabis light among measures axed

Budget bill set for confidence vote in Senate

Rome, December 16 - The Senate on Monday resumed work on the 2020 budget bill, which the government is set to put to a confidence vote later in the day. Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive has presented a so-called 'maxi-amendment' package of changes, including some made by the Senate's budget committee. A number of measures were declared inadmissible by the Speaker, including the liberalization of so-called cannabis light - hemp flowers and products that have an extremely low level of the psychoactive compound in normal marijuana that makes people high. A 'tobin tax' of 0.04% on some online financial transactions has been binned too.

