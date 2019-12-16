Budget bill set for confidence vote in Senate

Rome, December 16 - The Senate on Monday resumed work on the 2020 budget bill, which the government is set to put to a confidence vote later in the day. Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive has presented a so-called 'maxi-amendment' package of changes, including some made by the Senate's budget committee. A number of measures were declared inadmissible by the Speaker, including the liberalization of so-called cannabis light - hemp flowers and products that have an extremely low level of the psychoactive compound in normal marijuana that makes people high. A 'tobin tax' of 0.04% on some online financial transactions has been binned too.