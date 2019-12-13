Valle D'Aosta governor investigated for mafia vote-trading
Aosta
13 Dicembre 2019
Aosta, December 13 - Valle D'Aosta Governor Antonio Fosson has been placed under investigation for alleged vote-trading linked to a mafia group, sources said Friday. The Turin-based probe is looking into alleged influence by the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta in the 2018 elections in the northwestern region. Other local and regional councillors have also been placed under investigation as part of the probe.
