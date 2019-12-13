Greta Thunberg leads Fridays For Future rally in Turin

Turin, December 13 - Swedish activist Greta Thunberg led a Fridays For Future rally demanding action to address the climate crisis in Turin today. "We have to continue to defend the planet. There are no other options," she said. "The young generations' tomorrow depends on us and we must fight for this future. "In less than three weeks we will be in a very important new decade. "What we do in the next 10 years will influence our lives, those of our children, those of our grandchildren. "That's why 2020 is the year of action. "The year in which we take action so that emissions are cut. "We must be united". The 16-year-old, who was this week named Time's person of the year, arrived in Turin in an electric car, wearing a long, yellow coat and a grey woolly hat. Before the rally she met Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino and other Fridays For Future activists. "It's a splendid city. I'm very happy to be here, although I haven't had much time to visit it," she said. "After Turin I'll go home. "I'll have a bit of vacation, because you can't keep going without resting. "I won't need much time to be ready and rested again". When asked about the photos she shot for Time, she commented: "it was great fun. Fortunately, the photographer was highly talented".