Conte to contact Erdogan over 'wrong approach' on Libya

Brussels, December 13 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday at a press conference following the EU summit that he would be contacting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in relation to the latter's "mistaken approach" on Libya. Conte said that he had already met with Erdogan at the NATO summit in London. Italy, he said, holds that Turkey's agreement with Libyan Government of National Accord (LNA) Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj is "unacceptable since it seems to engage in an illusory logic of the dividing of spheres of competence. Such an agreement has no real effectiveness and it shows an absolutely mistaken approach." Earlier this week, Erdogan had said Turkey was ready to send troops to Libya to assist the GNA if there was a request. In a UN report, the Libya Sanctions Committee had last month said that Turkey had provided military equipment to Sarraj's forces. The UAE and Jordan have instead reportedly provided weapons to Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar. Haftar commands militias based in eastern Libya and on Thursday announced a "decisive battle" to take Tripoli from the GNA. In May, UN Special Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame said that between 6 and 10 countries were repeatedly interfering in Libya by channeling weapons, money, and military advice to the country.