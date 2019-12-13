INPS authorises full maternity leave post-birth

Rome, December 13 - Women who want to work until their ninth month of pregnancy and take their full five-month maternity leave afterwards will be able to file a request with the national social security institute, INPS, prior to two months before their due date. INPS made this clarification in a notice circulated on regulations contained in the 2019 budget law, which provides for this possibility. The woman's general practitioner will have to certify that doing so will not affect the health of the mother or that of the child.