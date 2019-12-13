Greta Thunberg in Turin for Fridays For Future rally

Turin, December 13 - Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is in Turin to lead a Fridays For Future rally demanding action to address the climate crisis. The 16-year-old, who was this week named Time's person of the year, arrived in an electric car, wearing a long, yellow coat and a grey woolly hat. Before the rally she met Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino and other Fridays For Future activists. "It's a splendid city. I'm very happy to be here, although I haven't had much time to visit it," she said. "After Turin I'll go home. "I'll have a bit of vacation, because you can't keep going without resting. "I won't need much time to be ready and rested again". When asked about the photos she shot for Time, she commented: "it was great fun. Fortunately, the photographer was highly talented".