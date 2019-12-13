18.3 mn Italians to travel at Christmas and New Year's

Rome, December 13 - About 18.287 million Italians are expected to take a holiday between Christmas and New Year's Eve, equal to 30.3% of the population. This figure marks a 9.82% increase on the previous year. Also on the rise is expected turnover at over 13 billion euros, a +12.5% rise, according to the Federation of Italian Hotels & Tourism Associations (Federalberghi). Some 9.8 million Italians will be travelling for Christmas(+9.3%), with 89.9% expected to stay in Italy (87.9% in 2018), and 8.451 million for New Year's Eve, a 10.5% rise. For the latter holiday, 69.4% are expected to remain Italy and 30.6% are likely to go abroad.