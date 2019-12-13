Venerdì 13 Dicembre 2019 | 15:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
End hostilities in Libya say Conte, Merkel, Macron

End hostilities in Libya say Conte, Merkel, Macron

 
Brussels
EU summit statement incorporates Italian ESM amendment (2)

EU summit statement incorporates Italian ESM amendment (2)

 
Rome
Italy hit by 'Santa Lucia' storm

Italy hit by 'Santa Lucia' storm

 
Brussels
Govt doesn't fear more defections says premier

Govt doesn't fear more defections says premier

 
Brussels
Conte eyes stronger ties with UK after Johnson's win

Conte eyes stronger ties with UK after Johnson's win

 
L'Aquila
Celestinian Forgiveness celebration wins UNESCO status

Celestinian Forgiveness celebration wins UNESCO status

 
Rome
Di Maio blasts 'cattle market' after MP quits M5S for League

Di Maio blasts 'cattle market' after MP quits M5S for League

 
Frankfurt
ESM reform is against any single State - Lagarde

ESM reform is against any single State - Lagarde

 
Milan
State bears guilt for Piazza Fontana says Mattarella

State bears guilt for Piazza Fontana says Mattarella

 
Rome
This season's flu 'victims' close to one million

This season's flu 'victims' close to one million

 
Rome
Dozens arrested in probe into 'Ndrangheta in Umbria

Dozens arrested in probe into 'Ndrangheta in Umbria

 

Il Biancorosso

calciomercato
Bari a caccia di nuovi gol, dal cilindro spunta Lanini

Bari a caccia di nuovi gol, dal cilindro spunta Lanini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggianel Foggiano
Stornarella, 400 ulivi «decapitati», Coldiretti denuncia: «Campagne in balia dei criminali»

Stornarella, 400 ulivi «decapitati», Coldiretti denuncia: «Campagne in balia dei criminali»

 
Brindisidomenica 15
Bomba a Brindisi: arriva l'esercito prima della grande evacuazione

Bomba a Brindisi: arriva l'esercito prima della grande evacuazione

 
Potenzala scoperta
Potenza, telecamere nascoste per superare quiz patente D, due denunce

Potenza, telecamere nascoste per superare quiz patente D, due denunce

 
Tarantobanda smantellata
Taranto, i selfie su Instagram con le moto rubate: incastrati in 3, due minori

Taranto, i selfie su Instagram con le moto rubate: incastrati in 3, due minori

 
BatUna 49enne
Bisceglie, «Ossessionato dalla mia ex moglie»: arrestata donna stalker

Bisceglie, «Ossessionato dalla mia ex moglie»: arrestata donna stalker

 
Lecceper salvare il pianeta
In Salento il giramondo inglese, che viaggia in bici col suo cane per l'ambiente

In Salento il giramondo inglese, che viaggia in bici col suo cane per l'ambiente

 
Barinel barese
Corato, la fidanzata non vuole fare sesso, lui la violenta: arrestato 24enne

Corato, la fidanzata non vuole fare sesso, lui la violenta: arrestato 24enne

 
Materanel Materano
Stop mezzi pesanti sulla Cavonica, autotrasportatore si sfoga: «Costretto a fare 300km in più»

Stop mezzi pesanti sulla Cavonica, autotrasportatore si sfoga: «Costretto a fare 300km in più»

 

i più letti

Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Armi e droga dall’Albania: arresti e sequestri di beni a Bari

Armi e droga dall’Albania: 15 arresti e sequestri di beni per oltre 1mln di euro a Bari VD

«Six Underground», da domani su Netflix il film girato a Taranto

«Six Underground», su Netflix il film girato a Taranto

Brindisi, timbravano il cartellino e andavano a fare la spesa: sospesi 31 dipendenti pubblici

Brindisi, timbravano il cartellino e andavano a fare la spesa: sospesi 28 dipendenti Regione Puglia

Schianto sulla SS172: muore coppia di Putignano insieme al cagnolino

Schianto sulla SS172: muore coppia di Putignano insieme al cagnolino

Brussels

EU summit statement incorporates Italian ESM amendment (2)

Eurogroup encouraged to continue work in package

EU summit statement incorporates Italian ESM amendment (2)

Brussels, December 13 - The European Union summit on Friday agreed to an Italian amendment to the meeting's conclusions on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the eurozone's bailout fund. The reform of the ESM has caused a big political furore in Italy, amid fears it could put the country under renewed pressure on the financial markets, and Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that his government is seeking to "improve" it. The Italian amendment makes explicit the concept that negotiations on the reform must continue. "We encourage the Eurogroup to continue the work on the package of reforms of the ESM, pending national procedures, and to keep working on an additional reinforcement of the banking union on a consensual basis," it said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati