End hostilities in Libya say Conte, Merkel, Macron
Brussels
13 Dicembre 2019
Brussels, December 13 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday released a joint statement calling for a ceasefire in Libya. The leaders "call on all the Libyan and international parties to abstain from taking military action and genuinely commit to a comprehensive, lasting cease of hostilities and to resume with commitment credible negotiations under the aegis of the United Nations".
