Govt doesn't fear more defections says premier

Brussels, December 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he does not fear any more defections from parties supporting his coalition government after three Senators left the 5-Star Movement (M5S) to join Matteo Salvini's right-wing League. "Absolutely not," Conte told reporters in Brussels when asked if he expected more defections. "Those who want to work have the chance to do so until (the end of the parliamentary term) in 2023. "It can occur that some parliamentarians feel neglected. "I say to everyone that we are only at the start of the job. "We have a significant period of time and reforms to do. "Those who want to work to improve the country should do so now, here with us".