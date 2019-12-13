Italy hit by 'Santa Lucia' storm

Rome, December 13 - Many parts of Italy were suffering major disruption on Friday after a wave of bad weather dubbed the 'Santa Lucia' storm brought strong winds and torrential rain with some areas of the north getting snow. The mayors of Rome and Naples ordered schools and public parks to be closed as a precautionary measure. Head teachers in the capital were critical of the move. "Rome's schools were closed for a bit of rain," said Mario Rusconi of the Rome section of the national school principles association. "The damage to the image of the school system is extremely high. "Instead of closing the schools, the local authorities' technical departments should have checked the state of the schools at risk".