Venerdì 13 Dicembre 2019 | 13:46

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italy hit by 'Santa Lucia' storm

Italy hit by 'Santa Lucia' storm

 
Brussels
Govt doesn't fear more defections says premier

Govt doesn't fear more defections says premier

 
Brussels
Conte eyes stronger ties with UK after Johnson's win

Conte eyes stronger ties with UK after Johnson's win

 
L'Aquila
Celestinian Forgiveness celebration wins UNESCO status

Celestinian Forgiveness celebration wins UNESCO status

 
Rome
Di Maio blasts 'cattle market' after MP quits M5S for League

Di Maio blasts 'cattle market' after MP quits M5S for League

 
Frankfurt
ESM reform is against any single State - Lagarde

ESM reform is against any single State - Lagarde

 
Milan
State bears guilt for Piazza Fontana says Mattarella

State bears guilt for Piazza Fontana says Mattarella

 
Rome
This season's flu 'victims' close to one million

This season's flu 'victims' close to one million

 
Rome
Dozens arrested in probe into 'Ndrangheta in Umbria

Dozens arrested in probe into 'Ndrangheta in Umbria

 
Rome
Salvini probed over State flights, says did nothing wrong

Salvini probed over State flights, says did nothing wrong

 
LECCE
Police break up Italy-Greece migrant-trafficking rings

Police break up Italy-Greece migrant-trafficking rings

 

Il Biancorosso

calciomercato
Bari a caccia di nuovi gol, dal cilindro spunta Lanini

Bari a caccia di nuovi gol, dal cilindro spunta Lanini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzala scoperta
Potenza, telecamere nascoste per superare quiz patente D, due denunce

Potenza, telecamere nascoste per superare quiz patente D, due denunce

 
Tarantobanda smantellata
Taranto, i selfie su Instagram con le moto rubate: incastrati in 3, due minori

Taranto, i selfie su Instagram con le moto rubate: incastrati in 3, due minori

 
BatUna 49enne
Bisceglie, «Ossessionato dalla mia ex moglie»: arrestata donna stalker

Bisceglie, «Ossessionato dalla mia ex moglie»: arrestata donna stalker

 
Lecceper salvare il pianeta
In Salento il giramondo inglese, che viaggia in bici col suo cane per l'ambiente

In Salento il giramondo inglese, che viaggia in bici col suo cane per l'ambiente

 
Barinel barese
Corato, la fidanzata non vuole fare sesso, lui la violenta: arrestato 24enne

Corato, la fidanzata non vuole fare sesso, lui la violenta: arrestato 24enne

 
Brindisitrasporti
Aeroporto Brindisi, domenica modifiche ai voli per disinnesco bomba: ecco le variazioni

Aeroporto Brindisi, domenica modifiche ai voli per disinnesco bomba: ecco le variazioni

 
Foggiasu corso garibaldi
Foggia, tentano di truffare due donne fingendo incidente: identificati in due

Foggia, tentano di truffare due donne fingendo incidente: identificati in due

 
Materanel Materano
Stop mezzi pesanti sulla Cavonica, autotrasportatore si sfoga: «Costretto a fare 300km in più»

Stop mezzi pesanti sulla Cavonica, autotrasportatore si sfoga: «Costretto a fare 300km in più»

 

i più letti

Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Armi e droga dall’Albania: arresti e sequestri di beni a Bari

Armi e droga dall’Albania: 15 arresti e sequestri di beni per oltre 1mln di euro a Bari VD

«Six Underground», da domani su Netflix il film girato a Taranto

«Six Underground», su Netflix il film girato a Taranto

Brindisi, timbravano il cartellino e andavano a fare la spesa: sospesi 31 dipendenti pubblici

Brindisi, timbravano il cartellino e andavano a fare la spesa: sospesi 28 dipendenti Regione Puglia

Schianto sulla SS172: muore coppia di Putignano insieme al cagnolino

Schianto sulla SS172: muore coppia di Putignano insieme al cagnolino

Rome

Italy hit by 'Santa Lucia' storm

Rome head teachers say mayor closed schools for 'bit of rain'

Italy hit by 'Santa Lucia' storm

Rome, December 13 - Many parts of Italy were suffering major disruption on Friday after a wave of bad weather dubbed the 'Santa Lucia' storm brought strong winds and torrential rain with some areas of the north getting snow. The mayors of Rome and Naples ordered schools and public parks to be closed as a precautionary measure. Head teachers in the capital were critical of the move. "Rome's schools were closed for a bit of rain," said Mario Rusconi of the Rome section of the national school principles association. "The damage to the image of the school system is extremely high. "Instead of closing the schools, the local authorities' technical departments should have checked the state of the schools at risk".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati