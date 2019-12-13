Conte eyes stronger ties with UK after Johnson's win

Brussels, December 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he Italy would strengthen ties with the United Kingdom after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's big election win on Thursday. "I have already congratulated my friend Boris Johnson," Conte said on his way into the EU summit. "We agreed that he will come to Rome and I will go to London. "I am confident that we can increase trade and cultural relations between the two countries". After his victory, Conservative leader Johnson pledged to "get Brexit done" and take the country out of the European Union by 31 January. Conte said Italian people residing in Britain "should be reassured because we have worked with them constantly. "We were already prepared to protect them fully in the case of a no-deal Brexit. "Now a orderly Brexit is on the horizon. "We have worked with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. "He has taken on our demands to protect our companies and our community".