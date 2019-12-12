Giovedì 12 Dicembre 2019 | 19:17

L'Aquila
Celestinian Forgiveness celebration wins UNESCO status

Rome
Di Maio blasts 'cattle market' after MP quits M5S for League

Frankfurt
ESM reform is against any single State - Lagarde

Milan
State bears guilt for Piazza Fontana says Mattarella

Rome
This season's flu 'victims' close to one million

Rome
Dozens arrested in probe into 'Ndrangheta in Umbria

Rome
Salvini probed over State flights, says did nothing wrong

LECCE
Police break up Italy-Greece migrant-trafficking rings

Rome
US West Coast wine drinkers conscious of sustainability

Rome
Renzi attacks probe into Open foundation in Senate address

Rome
Facebook ordered to reactivate CasaPound's profile

serie c
Il Bari senza Di Cesare è una prova di maturità

BariSanità
Dalla Puglia a Capo Nord per donare lettino rianimazione neonatale al «Di Venere»

BatNella notte
Barletta, banda tenta maxifurto di fuochi d'artificio: messi in fuga dai vigilantes

PotenzaTecnologia
Potenza, VV.FF., sperimentato sistema di trasmissione dati in tempo reale

TarantoSS Annunziata
Taranto, il 20 dicembre reparto intitolato a Nadia Toffa

FoggiaNel Foggiano
San Severo, sorpresi a rubare ne cimitero: ladri messi in fuga

Leccel'episodio la notte scorsa
Lecce, vandali nel presepe di Piazza Duomo: pupi mutilati e imbrattati

Brindisidai carabinieri
Ceglie Messapica, in cantina ha 18 kg di sigarette di contrabbando: arrestato

Materanel Materano
Stop mezzi pesanti sulla Cavonica, autotrasportatore si sfoga: «Costretto a fare 300km in più»

Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Schianto sulla SS172: muore coppia di Putignano insieme al cagnolino

Si opera all'anca e le viene un'infezione: in Salento 50enne muore dopo 3 mesi

Armi e droga dall’Albania: arresti e sequestri di beni a Bari

Brindisi, timbravano il cartellino e andavano a fare la spesa: sospesi 31 dipendenti pubblici

L'Aquila

Celestinian Forgiveness celebration wins UNESCO status

Ritual dates back to Celestine V papal bull

L'Aquila, December 12 - A UNESCO panel on Thursday came out in favour of putting Abruzzo's Celestinian Forgiveness celebration on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. The celebration is inspired by Pope Celestine V, who issued a historical "Bull" as an act of partnership among local populations, and it has been passed down without interruption since 1294. It sees inhabitants of the city and of the province of L'Aquila go on a series of parades in period costumes in August each year and it attracts thousands of visitors.

