Celestinian Forgiveness celebration wins UNESCO status

L'Aquila, December 12 - A UNESCO panel on Thursday came out in favour of putting Abruzzo's Celestinian Forgiveness celebration on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. The celebration is inspired by Pope Celestine V, who issued a historical "Bull" as an act of partnership among local populations, and it has been passed down without interruption since 1294. It sees inhabitants of the city and of the province of L'Aquila go on a series of parades in period costumes in August each year and it attracts thousands of visitors.