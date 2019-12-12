Giovedì 12 Dicembre 2019 | 17:32

Frankfurt
ESM reform is against any single State - Lagarde

Milan
State bears guilt for Piazza Fontana says Mattarella

Rome
This season's flu 'victims' close to one million

Rome
Dozens arrested in probe into 'Ndrangheta in Umbria

Rome
Salvini probed over State flights, says did nothing wrong

LECCE
Police break up Italy-Greece migrant-trafficking rings

Rome
US West Coast wine drinkers conscious of sustainability

Rome
Renzi attacks probe into Open foundation in Senate address

Rome
Facebook ordered to reactivate CasaPound's profile

Rome
Budget: Watered-down plastic tax approved

Israele: Netanyahu lascerà 3 portafogli ministeriali

serie c
Il Bari senza Di Cesare è una prova di maturità

PotenzaTecnologia
Potenza, VV.FF., sperimentato sistema di trasmissione dati in tempo reale

TarantoSS Annunziata
Taranto, il 20 dicembre reparto intitolato a Nadia Toffa

Barila sentenza
Bari, violenza di gruppo su una 25enne al Cara: condannati 6 nigeriani

FoggiaNel Foggiano
San Severo, sorpresi a rubare ne cimitero: ladri messi in fuga

Leccel'episodio la notte scorsa
Lecce, vandali nel presepe di Piazza Duomo: pupi mutilati e imbrattati

Brindisidai carabinieri
Ceglie Messapica, in cantina ha 18 kg di sigarette di contrabbando: arrestato

Bat«chiavi della città»
Trani, soldi alla squadra in cambio di appalti: chiusa inchiesta, Giancaspro tra i 10 indagati

Materanel Materano
Stop mezzi pesanti sulla Cavonica, autotrasportatore si sfoga: «Costretto a fare 300km in più»

Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Schianto sulla SS172: muore coppia di Putignano insieme al cagnolino

Si opera all'anca e le viene un'infezione: in Salento 50enne muore dopo 3 mesi

Treni, nel weekend arriva il Roma-Lecce con unica fermata a Bari, tempi più brevi anche per Milano

Brindisi, timbravano il cartellino e andavano a fare la spesa: sospesi 31 dipendenti pubblici

Frankfurt, December 12 - The reform of European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the eurozone's bailout fund, "does not intend to damage any member State", European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. The reform has caused a big political furore in Italy, amid fears it could put the country under renewed pressure on the financial markets, and Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that his government is seeking to "improve" it. Lagarde said that if the ESM had existed at the start of the Greek crisis, "we would have resolved it more quickly. "We can't rewrite history, but having rules, collective action clauses (CACs) to prevent toxic creditor behaviour, benefits any country that is in difficulty". Lagarde also welcomed the idea of Italy setting a limit on the amount of State bonds held by banks. She said the opening up of some Italian policy makers to this notion was "a big step forward and any step forward in this area is good news".

