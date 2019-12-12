State bears guilt for Piazza Fontana says Mattarella

Milan, December 12 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that the State bears the guilt for the failure to get to the bottom of the Piazza Fontana bombing in Milan on the 50th anniversary of the attack that claimed 17 lives. The attack, in which another 88 people were wounded, is widely considered to be the spark of the so-called 'Years of Lead', the era of extreme right and left-wing terrorism that plagued the country in the 1970s and early 80s. "There was misdirection activity by a part of the structure of the State," Mattarella said. "There was a cynical design, nourished by international links and subversive networks, to destabilize the the young Italian democracy 20 years after the Constitution came into force. "The design was defeated".