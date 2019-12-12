This season's flu 'victims' close to one million

State bears guilt for Piazza Fontana says Mattarella
Rome
12 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 12 - Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday that the number of people to be hit by this season's flu virus is set to hit the one-million mark soon. It said 887,000 people have had influenza so far this season, with children hit particularly hard. It said the worst-hit regions were Piedmont, Lombardy, Trento, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Abruzzo and Sicily.
