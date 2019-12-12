Dozens arrested in probe into 'Ndrangheta in Umbria

State bears guilt for Piazza Fontana says Mattarella
Rome
12 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 12 - Police said Thursday that they arrested dozens of people in relation to a probe into the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia's activities in the central region of Umbria. Investigators said that the 'Ndrangheta had infiltrated the central region's economic system "in a significant way". Several millions of euros worth of assets were also seized in Thursday's operation.
