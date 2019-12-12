Giovedì 12 Dicembre 2019 | 15:52

Milan
State bears guilt for Piazza Fontana says Mattarella

Rome
This season's flu 'victims' close to one million

Rome
Dozens arrested in probe into 'Ndrangheta in Umbria

Rome
Salvini probed over State flights, says did nothing wrong

LECCE
Police break up Italy-Greece migrant-trafficking rings

Rome
US West Coast wine drinkers conscious of sustainability

Rome
Renzi attacks probe into Open foundation in Senate address

Rome
Facebook ordered to reactivate CasaPound's profile

Rome
Budget: Watered-down plastic tax approved

Israele: Netanyahu lascerà 3 portafogli ministeriali

Naples
>>>ANSA/ Soccer: Gattuso replaces Ancelotti at Napoli

serie c
Il Bari senza Di Cesare è una prova di maturità

BariIl ricordo
Giornalisti: Fnsi, sabato omaggio a Megalizzi a Bari

Leccel'episodio la notte scorsa
Lecce, vandali nel presepe di Piazza Duomo: pupi mutilati e imbrattati

Potenzastoria di due comunità
Stati Uniti, a Denver c'è un parco dedicato a Potenza: rinvigorito il gemellaggio

Brindisidai carabinieri
Ceglie Messapica, in cantina ha 18 kg di sigarette di contrabbando: arrestato

Tarantoil siderurgico
Ex Ilva, Emiliano: «Non si dia a Mittal una scusa definitiva per scappare»

Bat«chiavi della città»
Trani, soldi alla squadra in cambio di appalti: chiusa inchiesta, Giancaspro tra i 10 indagati

Materanel Materano
Stop mezzi pesanti sulla Cavonica, autotrasportatore si sfoga: «Costretto a fare 300km in più»

Foggiapanico nello scalo
Foggia, minaccia passeggeri in stazione con un grosso coltello: arrestato 22enne bulgaro

Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Schianto sulla SS172: muore coppia di Putignano insieme al cagnolino

Si opera all'anca e le viene un'infezione: in Salento 50enne muore dopo 3 mesi

Treni, nel weekend arriva il Roma-Lecce con unica fermata a Bari, tempi più brevi anche per Milano

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Rome

Millions of euros of assets seized

Rome, December 12 - Police said Thursday that they arrested dozens of people in relation to a probe into the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia's activities in the central region of Umbria. Investigators said that the 'Ndrangheta had infiltrated the central region's economic system "in a significant way". Several millions of euros worth of assets were also seized in Thursday's operation.

