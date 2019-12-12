Salvini probed over State flights, says did nothing wrong

State bears guilt for Piazza Fontana says Mattarella
Rome
12 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 12 - League leader Matteo Salvini said he has done nothing wrong after newspapers reported that he is under investigation in Rome over State flights he conducted while he was interior minister and deputy premier in the previous government. The case regards 35 State flights that the Audit Court considered illegitimate, but shelved the case as it did not find significant harm to the State coffers. The case documents, however, were handed over to criminal prosecutors, according to the reports. "All my flights were done in the role as minister, to inaugurate (police) barracks, not to go on holiday," Salvini said.
