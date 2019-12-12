Giovedì 12 Dicembre 2019 | 14:03

Rome
Salvini probed over State flights, says did nothing wrong

LECCE
Police break up Italy-Greece migrant-trafficking rings

Rome
US West Coast wine drinkers conscious of sustainability

Rome
Renzi attacks probe into Open foundation in Senate address

Rome
Facebook ordered to reactivate CasaPound's profile

Rome
Budget: Watered-down plastic tax approved

Israele: Netanyahu lascerà 3 portafogli ministeriali

Naples
>>>ANSA/ Soccer: Gattuso replaces Ancelotti at Napoli

Naples
Soccer: Gattuso replaces Ancelotti at Napoli

Bergamo
Man rams wife's car, tries to set fire to her (5)

Rome
Transhumance wins UNESCO status

serie c
Il Bari senza Di Cesare è una prova di maturità

Potenzavicino a Lauria
Autotrasportatore ucciso nel Potentino vent'anni fa: 2 arresti

Tarantoil siderurgico
Ex Ilva, Emiliano: «Non si dia a Mittal una scusa definitiva per scappare»

Bariil caso
Bari, «riparazioni fantasma»: inchiesta bis sull'Amtab

Bat«chiavi della città»
Trani, soldi alla squadra in cambio di appalti: chiusa inchiesta, Giancaspro tra i 10 indagati

Brindisioperazione della Gdf
Brindisi, timbravano il cartellino e andavano a fare la spesa: sospesi 31 dipendenti pubblici

Lecceil caso
Lecce, mostra di presepi al castello vietata ai disabili

Materanel Materano
Stop mezzi pesanti sulla Cavonica, autotrasportatore si sfoga: «Costretto a fare 300km in più»

Foggiapanico nello scalo
Foggia, minaccia passeggeri in stazione con un grosso coltello: arrestato 22enne bulgaro

Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Schianto sulla SS172: muore coppia di Putignano insieme al cagnolino

Si opera all'anca e le viene un'infezione: in Salento 50enne muore dopo 3 mesi

Treni, nel weekend arriva il Roma-Lecce con unica fermata a Bari, tempi più brevi anche per Milano

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Rome

US West Coast wine drinkers conscious of sustainability

Expert Parker Wong says good opportunities for Valpolicella Doc

US West Coast wine drinkers conscious of sustainability

Rome, December 12 - Valpolicella wine specialist Deborah Parker Wong, the global wine editor for The SOMM Journal, told ANSA that US wine consumers on the West Coast are increasingly conscious and attentive to sustainability and natural enological styles, and spend between nine and 20 euros for a premium bottle. "We're no longer talking about occasional drinkers; younger consumers are looking for light and refreshing wines with more complex flavours, and are moving away from simple, fruity styles, which ensures good opportunities for flavourful wines such as Valpolicella Doc," Parker Wong said. She said the trend is a national one that is being seen across social media. "Italy has about 30% of the 'off-premise' market in the United States, which highlights the variety and versatility of Italian wine," she said. The market, however, has a barrier in that the consolidation of distributors limits access to the market for producers who export less than 10,000 cases, both on the West Coast as well as nationally. Parker Wong said that this barrier could be overcome by using the Internet, suggesting, for example, "developing alternative pathways to the market, namely by getting into contact with buyers who use online platforms to buy outside of the 'three-tier system'". "In any case, with the retail landscape continually evolving, and with sellers who manager to send wine across state borders, even smaller producers can make their wines known," she said.

