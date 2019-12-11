Man rams wife's car, tries to set fire to her (5)

Bergamo, December 11 - A 42-year-old Indian man rammed his wife's car and then tried to set fire to her near Bergamo on Wednesday. The man brought two petrol cans to a car park at Castelli Calepio. His 14-year-old son was in the car with him. The couple are in the process of separating, police said. The woman kept calm and fled to the nearest Carabinieri barracks where she reported her husband.