Transhumance wins UNESCO status

Rome, December 11 - Transhumance, the traditional farming practice of seasonal migration of livestock along storied tracks towards better climate conditions, was unanimously inserted Wednesday into UNESCO's list of of immaterial cultural heritage. The application was filed by Italy, Austria and Greece. With this new inclusion, Italy has overtaken Turkey and Belgium into top spot for rural and agri-food insertions. Some of the talismanic places include Trentino, Amatrice, Irpinia, and Puglia.