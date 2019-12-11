2 arrested for building bridges with sub-par material

Naples, December 11 - Two businessmen were arrested Wednesday for allegedly building roads and bridges across Italy with poor-quality materials. The material was inferior to what they stated, both in quality and quantity, police said. This posed a major risk to stability and safety. They allegedly paid bribes to avert detection. The men, Francesco and Salvatore Nicchiniello, worked all over Italy, police said. The Naples-basd probe involved the towns of Villa Literno and Lusciano. Italy has seen a number of bridge collapses. The worst was in Genoa in August 2018, when 43 people died.