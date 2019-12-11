Mercoledì 11 Dicembre 2019 | 18:05

Rome
Transhumance wins UNESCO status

Naples
2 arrested for building bridges with sub-par material

Rome
Transhumance wins UNESCO status

Taranto
A.Mittal to lay off 3,500 after blast furnace closure

Rome
Climate change effects visible from space - Parmitano

Ancona
8 indicted inc mayor for Senigallia flood

Rome
Conte defends ESM, tells opponents to say if want euro exit

Rome
Marmolada Glacier will disappear in 25-30 yrs - CNR

Rome
Marmolada Glacier will disappear in 25-30 yrs - CNR

Catania

Turin
Work on Turin-Lyon TAV rail link to resume

Brindisitrasporti
Brindisi, evacuazione per bomba: stop ai treni, ci saranno i bus

Barinel Barese
Schianto sulla SS172: muore coppia di Putignano insieme al cagnolino

Leccea surbo
Sud Sound System, dopo l'incidente Nandu Popu tranquillizza i fan: «Neanche un graffio grazie alle cinture»

Tarantoavetrana
Caso Scazzi, troppe bugie: chiesti 5 anni per Ivano Russo, 4 per Misseri: a gennaio il verdetto

Foggianel centro storico
Foggia: offre alcol a minorenni, sospesa licenza per 3 giorni a titolare «cicchetteria»

Batle dichiarazioni
Trani candidata a Capitale Italiana Cultura 2021, il sostegno di tutta la Bat

Potenzanel Potentino
Montescaglioso, uccise a coltellate 42enne dopo una lite: 29enne condannato all'ergastolo

Materanel Materano
Bernalda, scoperta base logistica mafia lucana: tre arresti

Castellaneta Marina, auto contro camion Anas: muore una donna

Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Ceglie, voucher truffa: agente viaggi fugge con i soldi dei clienti

Il cardo, la Scozia e la maiolica: Elisabetta II risponde a un liceale di Laterza

Miracolo «Nutella Biscuits», a Balvano si lavora per raddoppiare produzione: Ferrero installa un secondo «farcitore»

Naples

2 arrested for building bridges with sub-par material

Businessmen paid bribes to avert detection

Naples, December 11 - Two businessmen were arrested Wednesday for allegedly building roads and bridges across Italy with poor-quality materials. The material was inferior to what they stated, both in quality and quantity, police said. This posed a major risk to stability and safety. They allegedly paid bribes to avert detection. The men, Francesco and Salvatore Nicchiniello, worked all over Italy, police said. The Naples-basd probe involved the towns of Villa Literno and Lusciano. Italy has seen a number of bridge collapses. The worst was in Genoa in August 2018, when 43 people died.

